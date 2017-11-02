× Gobble, gobble: Call for 2017 Turkey Bowl entries

It is the official appetizer to your Thanksgiving feast and festivities: The FOX 8 Turkey Bowl!

This is the 19th year and it promises to be bigger and better than ever before.

But there is one thing missing- you and your creativity.

We need 16 fun-loving, energetic people who want to throw frozen turkeys at cans of cranberry sauce on Thanksgiving morning.

Join Todd Meany and Kenny Crumpton, Thursday, November 23, for all the fun.

To be considered for the Turkey Bowl, click here to send us a unique, entertaining video, and let us know why we should pick you.