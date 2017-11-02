Endangered Missing Adult Alert issued for 90-year-old Ohio man

LICKING COUNTY, Ohio — A missing adult alert has been issued by the Licking County Sheriff’s Office for a man who left home this morning and hasn’t returned.

According to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office, Joseph Lanning, 90, left his home on Swans Road in Newark at around 1:30 a.m.

He is described as being 5’8″ tall, weighs 190 pounds and has gray hair and blue eyes. He has memory loss. He was last seen wearing dark blue corduroy pants, a black jacket, a tweed cap and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-866-693-9171.

