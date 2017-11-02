× Cleveland police search for suspect in fatal hit-and-run accident

CLEVELAND- The Cleveland Division of Police is looking for the person responsible in a deadly hit-and-run accident.

It happened Wednesday just after 11 p.m. on Woodland Avenue.

Police said the victim was crossing Woodland, east of Woodhill, when he was struck by what was described as a dark colored sedan.

A news release stated, the driver of the vehicle failed to remain on scene.

The victim was taken to University Hospitals where he passed away.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Cleveland police.