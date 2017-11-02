× 2017 FNTD Player of the Year Finalists

CLEVELAND – It has been another exciting season of high school football, across Northeast Ohio.

The regular season is now complete, and more than 70 local schools have qualified for the OHSAA Playoffs.

So now it is time to select the 2017 FOX 8 ‘Friday Night Touchdown’ Player of the Year.

The ‘Friday Night Touchdown’ crew of Sports Director John Telich, Sports Anchor P.J. Ziegler, the Commissioner Dan Coughlin and Producer Nick Kovach have compiled a list of eight finalists.

Now we need your help to pick the winner.

The poll will close Thursday, November 9th.

Fan votes will count as one-fifth of the final total.

We will name the 2017 FOX 8 Player of the Year on the Season #21 Finale of ‘Friday Night Touchdown’, next Friday, November 10th.

Here are the 8 finalists in alphabetical order:

Joey Baughman, QB Wadsworth

Kolston Brewster, QB Perry (Lake Co.)

Godwin Joe, QB Brush

Ronald Lee, RB Euclid

Jaret Pallotta, QB Jackson

Jake Rogers, ATH Highland

Tadas Tatarunas, QB Mentor

Kenny Wilkins, RB Bedford

CLICK HERE for more ‘Friday Night Touchdown’ coverage.