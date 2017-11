Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - Steady rain has moved in tonight… and will continue Thursday, albeit mainly during the AM hours. Once that system passes, the winds aloft flow becomes “zonal” (or very fast west-to-east).

That means we will see several showery intervals, but they will certainly not be continuous or significant.

Temps will begin to moderate by late-week which are looking right on track for early-November outlooks!