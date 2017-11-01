Show Info: November 1, 2017
Babycakes Boutique
If you’re searching for that unique baby gift for a shower, or just because, look no further than Babycakes Boutique!
19315 Detroit Ave.
Rocky River 44116
216-767-5209
https://www.facebook.com/babycakeschildrensboutiquerr/
20th Annual Microbrew
Delicious food and great drinks all for a good cause!
Friday, November 10, 2017
6:30 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.
Tickets: $50
Ariel International Center
1163 East 40th Street
Cleveland, OH 44114
www.circlehealthservices.org
Euclid Fish Company
It’s the first day of November so that means it’s time to start thinking about your Thanksgiving menu!
440-951-6448
www.euclidfish.com
Waitress The Musical
It’s your final week to see Waitress at Playhouse Square!
http://www.playhousesquare.org/events/detail/waitress
Buckeye Health Plan
Did you know that every 23 seconds, someone in this country is diagnosed with diabetes?
http://www.BuckeyeHealthPlan.com
Hard Rock Café
You love the Hard Rock Rocksino for the entertainment, but they’re also home to some delicious dining options too!
www.hrrnp.com
Levin Furniture
Resort quality mattresses made right here in Cleveland!
http://www.levinfurniture.com/