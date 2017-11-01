× Show Info: November 1, 2017

Babycakes Boutique

If you’re searching for that unique baby gift for a shower, or just because, look no further than Babycakes Boutique!

19315 Detroit Ave.

Rocky River 44116

216-767-5209

https://www.facebook.com/babycakeschildrensboutiquerr/

20th Annual Microbrew

Delicious food and great drinks all for a good cause!

Friday, November 10, 2017

6:30 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.

Tickets: $50

Ariel International Center

1163 East 40th Street

Cleveland, OH 44114

www.circlehealthservices.org

Euclid Fish Company

It’s the first day of November so that means it’s time to start thinking about your Thanksgiving menu!

440-951-6448

www.euclidfish.com

Waitress The Musical

It’s your final week to see Waitress at Playhouse Square!

http://www.playhousesquare.org/events/detail/waitress

Buckeye Health Plan

Did you know that every 23 seconds, someone in this country is diagnosed with diabetes?

http://www.BuckeyeHealthPlan.com

Hard Rock Café

You love the Hard Rock Rocksino for the entertainment, but they’re also home to some delicious dining options too!

www.hrrnp.com

Levin Furniture

Resort quality mattresses made right here in Cleveland!

http://www.levinfurniture.com/