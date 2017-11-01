Penny-pincher: LeBron talks about getting that ‘It’ Halloween costume for a bargain

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio-- LeBron James' Halloween costume was such a slam-dunk, it was still being talked about on Wednesday.

LeBron dressed up as Pennywise from the movie "It" for his annual Halloween party Monday night.

Ahead of Wednesday night's Cavs game against the Pacers, a reporter asked him about his costume of choice.

"I'm a horror-movie freak; I love horror movies. I always have since I was a kid. I've always been a fan of the "It" franchise, and once the new one came out recently, over the summertime, that was an easy one for me."

So, was it a custom costume for the King? Nope. LeBron's response got a lot of laughs: He says he bought it at Walmart -- right off the rack.

Georgie!! Georgie!! #HappyHalloweenFolks 🎈🎈 A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on Oct 30, 2017 at 7:35pm PDT

LeBron's costume wasn't the only one that killed it; J.R. Smith and his wife, Jewel, dressed as “The Coneheads,” and Kevin Love and his girlfriend, Kate Bock, were pro wrestlers Sting and Hulk Hogan.

