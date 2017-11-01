Oyster Side Dish For Thanksgiving!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It’s the first day of November so that means it’s time to start thinking about your Thanksgiving menu!

440-951-6448

www.euclidfish.com

Ingredients:

20 shucked oysters with liquor

3 cups coarsely crumbled corn bread (Make according to large box directions and can be made a day ahead)

3 slices of bacon, chopped

2 large shallots, thinly sliced

1/2 cup plus 2 Tablespoons unsalted butter

2 celery stalks with leaves, thinly sliced (Hint: substitute fresh fennel for a tasty flavor boost!)

1 TBS freshly flat leaf parsley, chopped

1/2 tsp dried thyme

1/4 cup Vermouth

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Put the oysters in a strainer over a bowl to catch the liquor. Reserve 3/4 cup of liquor and set both aside.

In a large saute pan, melt 1/2 cup butter over medium heat. Saute the bacon until cooked and then add the shallots, celery or fennel, salt and pepper to taste. Cook until soft... about 10 minutes.

While cooking the herb mixture, rough chop the oysters then place them in a large bowl along with the cornbread crumbles. Mix well.

Finish the herb mixture by adding the reserved oyster liquor, Vermouth, parsley and thyme. Bring to a quick boil. Then transfer to the large bowl containing the oysters and cornbread. Stir to combine and set aside for 10 minutes.

Transfer the cornbread mixture to a buttered gratin dish, dot with remaining butter and bake until golden brown and crusty. Approximately 40-45 minutes.

Remove from the oven and serve immediately. Enjoy!