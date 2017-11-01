× Mother, authorities plead for someone to come forward with information in college student’s murder

PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio– The mother of an 18-year-old, who died after being shot at a party back in May, is pleading for someone to come forward with information in the case.

The Portage County Sheriff’s Department, along with the mother of Jayquon Tillman, held a press conference Wednesday morning.

Tillman was murdered in the early hours of May 6, 2017 while at a party on State Route 43 in Franklin Township.

Deputies were called to the scene after receiving calls about a loud party. When they arrived, they found hundreds of people. As more people showed up, it was determined the party needed to be shut down.

During that time, deputies heard a gunshot go off. Tillman, along with a 20-year-old Kent State University student, had been shot.

Tillman passed away after being taken to the hospital. The other victim was treated and released.

Authorities believe numerous people know exactly what happened. Portage County Sheriff David W. Doak announced a reward of $2,500 is now being offered in the case.

The mother of Jayquon Tillman, LaToya Williams, said her son would have been starting his third year at Eastern Michigan University.

“This has been like a nightmare for my family. My hope and prayer today is that anybody with any information, please come forward and do the right thing,” Williams said.

