Missing: Vanaja Downs

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- FOX 8 is relaunching our missing persons segments with the help of Amanda Berry. We hope the segments will help loved ones reunite with their missing family members.

Vanaja Downs, 13, hasn't been seen since Sept. 19.

She is 5'7" tall and weighs 170 pounds.

She was last seen on East 75th Street and is considered endangered.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Callahan with the Cleveland Police Department at 216-623-5418.

You can see the daily missing persons segment with Amanda Berry on FOX 8 News at 6 a.m., 8 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 6 p.m. and 10 p.m.

