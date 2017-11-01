Maple Heights assistant basketball coach arrested on drug and gun charge

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BEDFORD – Bedford police arrested an assistant basketball coach from Maple Heights High School after he crashed his car, and drugs and a gun were found inside the vehicle.

It happened on Oct. 21 on Natalie Road in Bedford shortly after midnight.

Marcus Pearl, 27, told police he was distracted while driving which resulted in the one vehicle crash. According to Bedford police reports, Pearl struck a tree and his vehicle flipped.

“We found marijuana and a gun inside his vehicle,” said Bedford Sgt. Dennis Bergansky. “There were also baggies with marijuana inside them and a scale.”

Pearl was arrested for failure to maintain reasonable control, improperly handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, driving with a suspended license, and possession of marijuana.

“He was uncooperative and pretty much a jerk when we arrested him,” Bergansky said.

Maple Heights School officials say Pearl works as a paraprofessional and an assistant coach. School officials learned of Pearl’s arrest after the I-Team called Tuesday to discuss the matter.

After learning of the arrest Tuesday afternoon, Pearl was placed on a paid leave and escorted to his vehicle. The vehicle, which was on school property, was searched and a small amount of marijuana was found inside the car. Maple Heights police issued him a misdemeanor summons.

We tried to reach Pearl at his home, but no one answered the door.