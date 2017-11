× Portion of I-77 north closed after crash involving tanker truck

AKRON, Ohio — A portion of Interstate 77 northbound is closed after a crash involving a semi tanker truck and a vehicle.

According to the Akron Police Department, the crash happened at around 12:30 p.m.

Traffic is being rerouted from Interstate 77 northbound to state Route 224 eastbound/westbound.

It’s not known yet how long traffic will be diverted. Police are asking drivers to avoid the area.