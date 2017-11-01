LeBron makes slam dunk on ‘Carpool Karaoke’ with Corden, Ice Cube

After a sneak peek back in August, LeBron James is in the passenger seat of the latest version of James Corden’s “Carpool Karaoke.”

The episode’s season finale was Tuesday night.

In it, LeBron tells Corden what it’s like to be name-dropped by so many celebrities and musical artists. He says his favorite mention was probably by JAYZ.

“Anytime Jay says my name, it’s very humbling. He’s like my big brother. He takes care of me,” said LeBron.

And later, LeBron joins in with Corden for a karaoke performance of “It Was A Good Day,” as Ice Cube pops up in the back seat.

Watch the video above for more.

The Fox 8 anchors got in on the fun and performed their own version of the song. Watch the video below: