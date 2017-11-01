Lakewood student victim of armed robbery on way to school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKEWOOD - Franklin Boulevard is a quiet, family friendly street in Lakewood.

But the neighborhood is on alert after a Lakewood High School student reported being the victim of an attempted armed robbery on the way school Wednesday morning.

"I always feel safe walking my dog around. This is not a neighborhood where I expect something like this to happen," said Jennifer Jaketic, resident.

Police say the 17-year-old victim was approached by a suspect with a gun in the area of Franklin and Ridgewood around 6:40 a.m.

The gunman demanded money, cell phone, and ear pods from the victim.

The student refused and ran away.

The suspect ran to a red car waiting for him and took off.

The Lakewood City school District immediately sent out a message to parents and the community, alerting them of the incident.

"This morning, a Lakewood High School student reported being a victim of an attempted armed robbery on the way to school. The student immediately reported the incident, which occurred in the area of Ridgewood and Franklin, to the Lakewood Police Department. The student was approached by a stranger who claimed to have a gun and wanted the student's cell phone and money. The perpetrator did not end up robbing the student and he reportedly fled in a red vehicle with multiple occupants. Students are reminded to be aware of their surroundings on the way to and from school and if at all possible to walk with someone. As always, please report any suspicious activity to the Lakewood Police Department at 216-521-1234," said the district on their website and Facebook page.

And while the victim was not injured, police are warning students and the community to be extra cautious while walking the streets.​