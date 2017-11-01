Kenston Intermediate School evacuated after staff member feels sick due to odor

CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio–Kenston Intermediate School has been evacuated due to an odor.

According to Kenston Local Schools, a staff member felt ill because of that odor and a 911 call was placed at around 1 p.m.

The Bainbridge Fire Department responded to the scene and the building was evacuated. The staff member is being evaluated by EMS.

Parents can pick up their children at the high school or students can ride the bus home.

Last month, fumes forced Kenston Middle School to be evacuated on two separate occasions.

