Josh Gordon will be reinstated to NFL on conditional basis

NEW YORK – NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has notified Josh Gordon of the Cleveland Browns that he will be reinstated to the league on a conditional bases.

Gordon is now allowed to attend team meetings and participate in conditioning work as well as individual workouts.

As long as he complies with clinical and other requirements, Gordon will be put on the Commissioner’s Exempt list and be permitted to practice with the team beginning on Monday, November 20.

Beginning Monday, November 27, he will be eligible – at the Brown’s discretion – to return to active status or can remain on the Commissioner’s Exempt list for one more week before returning to active status.

“As emphasized at today’s meeting, everyone – including Josh’s teammates and coaches, the Browns’ ownership and organization, the Program professionals and all of us at the league office – want him to have every opportunity to resume his career and to be successful in the NFL,” said Goodell. “Whether that happens, however, at the end of the day will depend on Josh. His commitment to sobriety and to reaching his goals in football and beyond will determine his success. It ultimately is up to Josh.”

“We’ve been informed of the league’s decision to reinstate Josh. The personal well-being of all our players is of the utmost importance to us. We respect and commend Josh for taking the steps necessary to have the opportunity to return to the league. Josh will be in our building in the coming days and we look forward to having him back and sitting with him to discuss his future on our team,” said Cleveland Browns EVP of Football Operations Sashi Brown.

Gordon had been suspended indefinitely since September of 2016 without pay for multiple violations of the NFL-NFLPA Policy and Program for Substances of Abuse.

