Free tacos!

Thanks to the Astros’ Cameron Maybin’s stolen base in Game 2 of the World Series, Taco Bell is delivering its latest ‘Steal a Base Steal a Taco’ promise.

Customers on Wednesday can go to any participating Taco Bell location from 2 to 6 p.m. on Nov. 1 to get a free Doritos Locos Taco.

