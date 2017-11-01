Federal prosecutors in New York file terrorism charges against bike path attack suspect

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK-- Federal prosecutors in New York have filed terrorism charges against bike path attack suspect Sayfullo Saipov.

The Uzbek immigrant appeared in a New York federal courthouse Wednesday in a wheelchair, handcuffed and with his feet shackled.

Federal prosecutors say he was "consumed by hate and a twisted ideology" when he attacked people on the bike path on Tuesday.

He is charged with providing material support to the Islamic State terrorist group and violence and destruction of motor vehicles. His attorneys haven't responded to calls seeking comment.

Prosecutors say he was stopped by a "brave" police officer, who shot and wounded him Tuesday. They say he had been planning the attack for months.

Investigators, meanwhile, questioned Saipov in his hospital bed, working to extract information about the attack that killed eight people Tuesday near the World Trade Center memorial.

He left behind knives and notes, handwritten in Arabic, that said in essence that the Islamic State group, or ISIS, "would endure forever," said John Miller, deputy police commissioner for intelligence.

"He did this in the name of ISIS" and seems to have plotted it "for a number of weeks," Miller said. "He appears to have followed, almost exactly to a T, the instructions that ISIS has put out."

Saipov once lived in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio. Records obtained from the Ohio Secretary of State's office by FOX 8 News show Saipov registered a business named Bright Auto LLC in August of 2013.

The company, apparently a trucking company, was run out of his Cuyahoga Falls apartment.

While the documents do not provide details of the business, in other documents Saipov lists his occupation as a truck driver.

Police say they had no interaction with Saipov while he was living in Cuyahoga Falls.

Public records reveal he was married to a 19-year-old woman named Nozima Odilova in April of 2013 in a ceremony that took place at his apartment.

**Continuing coverage, here**