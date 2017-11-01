UPDATE: FBI no longer seeking info on second man after New York City terror attack

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — The FBI said Wednesday afternoon that investigators are no longer looking for information about a second man in relation to a deadly terror attack in lower Manhattan.

The news comes not long after they circulated a wanted poster identifying the individual, but the FBI would not specify why they are no longer looking for information about him.

On Wednesday, federal prosecutors in New York filed terrorism charges against an Uzbek immigrant in the deadly truck attack on a New York bike path. Sayfullo Saipov, 29, was charged after the attack Tuesday afternoon near the World Trade Center killed eight people and wounded a dozen others.

At a midday news conference, police officials said Saipov was never the subject of an NYPD investigation but said he may have had contact with individuals who were.

Prosecutors allege that Saipov had been planning the attack for weeks and that he was inspired by the Islamic State terror group.

He followed “almost exactly to a T the instructions that ISIS has put out on social media about how to carry out such an attack,” John Miller, deputy commission of NYPD counter-intelligence, said.

Notes found in the rented truck used in the attack were written in Arabic and praised the terror group, Miller said. Investigators said they later found a cellphone connected to Saipov that had Islamic State group propaganda.

Anyone with information is urged to call the FBI’s toll-free tipline at 1-800-CALL-FBI (5324).

