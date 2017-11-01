6 women accuse filmmaker Brett Ratner of sexual harassment, misconduct

Another Hollywood heavyweight is being accused of sexual misconduct.

The L.A. Times Wednesday morning is reporting Director Brett Ratner is being accused by six women of sexual harassment and misconduct.

The women include actresses Natasha Henstridge and Olivia Munn.

The misconduct allegedly took place in private homes, on movie sets and at industry events.

Ratner, who has directed or produced hits like “Rush Hour,” “The Revenant” and “Horrible Bosses” denied the allegations in a 10-page letter sent to the L.A. Times by his lawyer.

“I have represented Mr. Ratner for two decades, and no woman has ever made a claim against him for sexual misconduct or sexual harassment,” Singer said in the letter. “Furthermore, no woman has ever requested or received any financial settlement from my client.”

Allegations against Harvey Weinstein sparked conversations in past weeks about sexual abuse and harassment in the entertainment industry.

Since, allegations have been made against actor Kevin Spacey and director James Toback.

Read more here.