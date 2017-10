Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Nearly 200 patients at UH Rainbow Babies & Children's Hospital got to trick or treat on Halloween thanks to months of planning by staff.

Employees there collect candy and fundraise all year long for the annual Trick or Treat Street at the hospital, where kids get treats of all kinds.

The event allows the children -- who are patients in the hospital -- to have fun on Halloween so they don't miss out.

