Tuscarawas County man who was attacked while mowing lawn dies

GNADENHUTTEN, Ohio - The Tuscarawas County Sheriff is investigating the bizarre homicide of a man attacked by a driver while mowing his lawn.

"He was only punched one time, now that punch resulted in some serious damage to the right side of his face," explained Sheriff Orvis Campbell.

David Robinson, 62, of Gnadenhutten, was turning around in the street to continue cutting the grass along Petry Hill Road Southeast when he was nearly struck by a vehicle on October 22nd.

According to investigators, the driver, Joshua Lippencott, 29, got out and punched Robinson. At the same time his passenger - believed to be his girlfriend - ran out of the vehicle and hid inside of Robinson's home while Lippencott drove away.

In a 911 call shortly after the incident Robinson is heard saying say he was hit in the head and his eye is "swollen up and busted."

"This one moment is going to greatly affect two families. You know one individual is gone and the family has lost him forever. The other individual faces significant charges," said Sheriff Campbell.

Lippencott was arrested for violating his probation. He recently served prison time for aggravated assault and burglary, according to the sheriff.

Robinson was initially treated and released from the hospital. However, just a few days later, the Sheriff says he was airlifted to a separate hospital and reported to be in critical condition due to injuries sustained earlier in the week. Investigators were notified of his death on Sunday.

"He was a family man and has family that loves him very much and was just out on a Sunday," said Sheriff Campbell. "Trying to mow his lawn and I'm sure he never thought, his family never thought, that his life would end this way."

A specific cause of death is still under investigation. Lippencott has not been charged in the homicide investigation. The woman inside his vehicle told authorities she was the victim of a domestic incident just prior to Lippencott's altercation with Robinson.