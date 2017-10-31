Teen’s wheelchair transformed into sports desk for Halloween

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHFIELD, Ohio - In the hallways of Revere High School, a sports desk on wheels stood out from the other costumes this Halloween.

Eighteen-year-old Parker Cherotti’s wheelchair was transformed into the desk from FOX NFL Sunday.

“It took a minute to figure what he wanted to be,” said his mother and costume-crafter, Michelle Cherotti. “He wanted to be a FOX Sports announcer because we watch it every Sunday at home. It's very important; he loves watching them.”

She said she spent about a month collecting the pieces of the costume, including logos, lights, a microphone, and even a recording of the show’s theme song.

“Once I started getting all the pieces and putting it together he was so excited, screaming, yelling and giggling,” she said. “He is a huge football fan. He watches sports pretty much every Sunday.”

A big-time Steelers fan, Parker, who has cerebral palsy, recently had a chance to visit Heinz Field in Pittsburgh. Cards of his favorite players line the surface of the desk on his wheelchair year-round.

“I think his love for the sport of football is amazing. It really does have a big part in his life and a big impact,” his brother, Hunter, said.

Principal Phillip King said the holiday offers a chance for students with special needs to be included in a school-wide celebration that involves a morning assembly and parade.

“I think what's really nice and unique for our students who are with Parker in the classroom is that they get to be a part of something bigger, a bigger group,” King said.

Parker’s bright smile showed he loved his time in the FOX Sports spotlight.