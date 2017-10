× Teen killed in East Cleveland shooting

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio– A high school student was killed in a shooting in East Cleveland Monday night.

It happened shortly after 8 p.m. on Rosedale Avenue. East Cleveland police said officers were patrolling the area when they heard several gun shots.

That’s when they discovered the teen, who died from his injuries.

Det. Cmdr. Scott Gardner identified the victim as Steve Anthony Swain.