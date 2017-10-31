LIVE VIDEO AND BLOG: Strongsville police update investigation into teacher’s murder



STRONGSVILLE, Ohio – Strongsville Police Chief Mark Fender will be giving an update into the department’s investigation into the murder of Melinda Pleskovic.

***Watch the entire press conference live here at 5 p.m.***

Melinda Pleskovic, 49, a long-time Strongsville teacher, was found with multiple stab wounds in the kitchen of her Blazing Star Drive home just after 8 p.m. October 23 by her husband and her daughter’s fiancé.

The murder followed at least seven reports of suspicious incidents at the home since 2016, ranging from harassment to attempted break-ins.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office said that Pleskovic was shot and stabbed. She had gunshot wounds and sharp force injuries to her body along with skeletal and internal injuries.

Previously, the department had asked for the public’s patience with the investigation:

Continuing coverage here.