Records indicate that NYC bike path attack suspect once lived in northeast Ohio

NEW YORK – The suspect in a deadly terror rampage in lower Manhattan has been identified as 29-year-old Sayfullo Saipov, a high-ranking police source told WPIX.

Saipov, a Tampa, Florida resident, arrived in the United States in 2010 from Uzbekistan and is on a green card, sources told the New York City station.

Ohio state records indicate that Saipov once lived in Cuyahoga Falls and Cincinnati.

Fox 8’s Kevin Freeman talked with neighbors at the suspect’s old Cuyahoga Falls apartment who say they remember him.

There is a civil case from 2015 in Franklin County involving a Sayfullo H. Saipov. The documents indicate the state placed a lien on him in October of 2015. The case details show he lived in an apartment at Americana Drive in Stow. Secretary of State records show that he also obtained a business license for something called Bright Auto LLC.

In addition to the business license in Stow, Saipov also registered a business in Cincinnati called SAYF Motors Inc. in 2011. At the time he listed his address as Brisben Place in Cincinnati.

Described as a “lone wolf,” Saipov, police said, deliberately drove a rented Home Depot truck into a West Side bike path in lower Manhattan, killing at least eight people and injuring 11 others in the first terror attack in New York City since 9/11, just blocks from the World Trade Center.

A law enforcement official says that witnesses told police the driver shouted “Allah’ Akbar, ” Arabic for God is great, when he exited the truck after plowing into dozens of people.

Police Commissioner James O’Neill, when asked at a news conference whether the suspect shouted the phrase, said: “Yeah. He did make a statement when he exited the vehicle,” though he declined to elaborate.

O’Neill says the method of attack and the suspect’s statement prompted officials “to label this a terrorist event.”

He said the 29-year-old man entered the bike path and drove south, hitting pedestrians and cyclists. He then hit a school bus, injuring at two adults and two children.

He says the man exited the vehicle brandishing a paintball gun and a pellet gun. He was then shot in the abdomen by a police officer and is being debriefed, WPIX was told.

A Home Depot confirmed one of the company’s rental trucks from New Jersey was part of an incident in lower Manhattan and said the company is “cooperating with authorities” in the investigation, CNN reported.

President Donald Trump is railing against the Islamic State group after the deadly attack.

Trump says in a tweet, “We must not allow ISIS to return, or enter, our country after defeating them in the Middle East and elsewhere.”

He’s declaring, “Enough!”

New York City’s mayor has labeled the Tuesday attack in Lower Manhattan a cowardly “act of terror.” But local officials have made no mention publicly of the Islamic State group’s possible involvement.

A law enforcement official who was not authorized to discuss the case publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity said witnesses told police the attacker yelled, “Allahu akbar!” as he got out of the truck.

Trump is also offering “thoughts, condolences and prayers” to the victims and their families, saying, “God and your country are with you!”