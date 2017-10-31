Rain heading our way for mid-week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - Now that the annual candy hunt has passed, it’s time to look ahead to the last two months of the year: November and December.

Some backyards may actually see the season’s first nuisance snowflakes in the air on Wednesday morning as the first surge of moisture pulls north into the cold air. The air moderates quickly, so most of the steady precipitation on Wednesday night and Thursday will be in the form of rain.

Click here for the Fox 8 weather page.

Once that system passes, the winds aloft flow becomes “zonal” (or very fast west-to-east).That means we will see several weak showery systems glide by, but they will certainly not be continuous or significant.