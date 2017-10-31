As many as 6 dead after driver hits people on bike path in Manhattan

NEW YORK– A law enforcement official says at least six people were killed and at least 15 people were struck by a rented van near the World Trade Center in New York City.

The official was familiar with the investigation but wasn’t authorized to speak publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

The rented Home Depot van drove onto a busy bicycle path and struck several people, then the driver emerged from the vehicle screaming. The official says the man had two imitation firearms.

Police say the man was shot by officers and is in custody.

No others are being sought, the NYPD said. Police said to expect “many emergency personnel” in the area of Chambers Street and West Street on the lower west side of Manhattan.

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio and New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo both said they are heading to the scene.

News footage showed crowds of spectators — some capturing the scene with cellphone cameras — gathered behind police lines. A white Home Depot truck with the front end smashed in was also visible.

Parts of several mangled bicycles littered the popular bike path along the West Side Highway and the Hudson River, as medics tended to the wounded in the background.

“What I saw was that the driver — he didn’t look like he was bleeding,” said Ramon Cruz, a witness. “He was dragging his foot. He looks frustrated, panicked, confused. People are running past me, saying, ‘He’s got a gun. He’s got a gun.” I didn’t see any gun.

It was a white pickup truck. He looked pretty bad without bleeding or anything like that. I didn’t see him hit anybody. All I heard was the impact of a crash.”

Currently there is one person in custody. No others outstanding. All information is preliminary as the investigation is ongoing. pic.twitter.com/nsaUgZ8MJH — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) October 31, 2017

