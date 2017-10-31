Police increase patrols in Solon for Halloween after attempted child enticement

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOLON, OH-- Police will have extra patrols in a Solon neighborhood for Halloween as they investigate an attempted child enticement incident.

Two 12-year-old girls were riding their scooters on Ashdown Drive around 5:15pm on Saturday when a man in a dark SUV with a silver chrome stripe asked them if they wanted some candy.

According to police the girls ignored the man and continued on. The car followed them and the man then asked if they wanted an iPhone.

The girls got away and went home and told a parent.

Lt. Bruce Felton with Solon Police says they always have additional officers around big neighborhoods on Halloween, but they will have an extra eye out in the neighborhood where the incident happened.

"Now obviously because we have this in mind and we have a description, kind of a vague description of a vehicle and an individual obviously our officers are going to be really alert and attuned to that," Felton said.

"We're just going to keep an eye on the kids we're going to make sure that we have a presence we're going to have police, bike patrol, we're going to have auxiliary officers," Felton continued.

People in the neighborhood were shocked to hear about the incident and say they welcome the extra police presence.

"I wouldn't have it any other way I have a young daughter you know and I'm concerned that god forbid if she was out playing or my niece or nephew if something were to happen I would expect them to be in the neighborhood," said Rany Haidar.

Solon City School District also sent an alert to parents to remind their kids to never talk to or go with a stranger.

Felton said to be safe, parents should go with their kids and follow a few simple rules while trick or treating.

"If the lights not on skip that house you don't want to go anywhere where it's not lit. You want to stay on lighted streets, you want to stay with other people," he said.

Police say there was a similar incident in another nearby neighborhood a few months ago with a vehicle description similar to the Ashdown Drive incident. Police are looking into if the two could be connected, but can't say definitively at this point.

41.389776 -81.441226