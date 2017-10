Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Oh -- There is a new treatment for patients with early-stage breast cancer and it involves one dose of radiation during a lumpectomy procedure. Dr. Stephen Grobmyer, is director of Breast Cancer Surgical Oncology at Cleveland Clinic Hospitals and he explained to Fox 8's Stefani Schaefer who is a good candidate for this new treatment and how it works.

Click here to learn more about Intraoperative Radiation Therapy for Breast Cancer at the Cleveland Clinic.