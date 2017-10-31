Man dies after driving off road, going down steep ravine

ROME TWP. — One person died after a vehicle went off the side of the road and down a steep ravine in Rome Township Monday night.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, it happened at 9:15 p.m. on State Route 11 south of state Route 84.

Theodore Mantell II, 52, of Ashtabula, was driving a 2016 Dodge Ram south on state Route 11, when he lost control of the vehicle on the wet roads, went off the roadway and hit a guard rail, a sign post and a bridge rail.

It then overturned off the bridge rail and hit an embankment down a steep ravine.

Mantell was pronounced dead at the scene. Alcohol and drugs do not appear to be a factor in the crash.

The crash is still under investigation.