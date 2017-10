CLEVELAND, Ohio — It will be a mess for morning commuters today.

There are several crashes mangling up traffic on all major highways around NE Ohio.

Fox 8’s Patty Harken is following them:

One lane open https://t.co/PEkP0VlzaW — Patty Harken (@HarkenPatty) October 31, 2017

Accident NB 176 past 480, left berm w police. 🚁 — Patty Harken (@HarkenPatty) October 31, 2017

Accident 480E at Warrensville Center, right and center lanes blocked. Backed to 77. 🚁🚁 — Patty Harken (@HarkenPatty) October 31, 2017

Accident at the end of the 77N merge onto 90E . 2 right lanes blocked. This affects the 77N ramp to 90E, and the Innerbelt Bridge. 🚁🚁 — Patty Harken (@HarkenPatty) October 31, 2017

Accident 90E at ramp to Innerbelt. Right lane blocked to 490E. 🚁🚁 — Patty Harken (@HarkenPatty) October 31, 2017

Accident reported 90E near Carnegie — Patty Harken (@HarkenPatty) October 31, 2017

