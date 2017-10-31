Listen: 911 dispatcher talks teen through giving Heimlich maneuver on family dog

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio - A Willoughby 911 dispatcher is getting lots of praise after helping a family save their dog from choking.

On Sunday, Soldier, a one-and-a-half year old golden retriever started choking on a plastic Minion toy.

His owner says she tried the Heimlich maneuver, but that still didn't work.

That's when her 16-year old stepdaughter dialed 911.

Willoughby dispatcher Brigitte Smalley answered the phone and talked them through the process to save Soldier's life.

It worked. They got the toy out of the pup's airway, but then it was stuck on his tongue. Police and paramedics arrived and were able to get the toy out of his mouth.