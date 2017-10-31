‘Is she a killer’? Casey Anthony’s parents speak on daughter’s trial, mental health in new interview

The parents of Casey Anthony are speaking out in a new interview regarding their daughter’s trial, her mental health and their own well-being after the loss of their granddaughter, Caylee.

In an interview with Crime Watch Daily, George and Cindy Anthony say they want to talk about their ordeal so the public that labeled them “the most hated family in America” will know what they’ve actually been through.

“Because I really believe out there, you know, there’s a certain amount of people that don’t really understand what we’ve been through, how traumatic it’s been for these last nine years,” George said.

“They can’t understand,” said Cindy.

Casey Anthony was convicted of lying to police but cleared in the death of her 2-year-old daughter. She said in a March interview with the Associated Press she doesn’t know how her daughter died and said her father was with the little girl when it happened. She also said she sleeps “pretty good at night” and doesn’t care that many believe she is guilty.

When asked if they point-blank asked Casey what happened to her daughter, Cindy said no “because I was not allowed to talk to Casey while she was in jail.”

George said he had nothing to do with his granddaughter’s death.

“Casey knows what happened to Caylee. I feel that in my heart,” George said. “Do I feel that she took my granddaughter’s life? I don’t want to believe that, but Casey is the one that can answer that question.”

Cindy says she doesn’t believe her daughter intentionally killed Caylee.

“No, I don’t think, I truly, honestly don’t think she killed her,” said Cindy. “I don’t know. I don’t know if it was an accident or what happened. I don’t know if Casey got distracted and Caylee drowned in the pool.”

Cindy said she believes her daughter is mentally ill and added that when Casey was out on bond during the trial, she suffered from many seizures. She said it could be possible that when Caylee died, Casey may have suffered a seizure and didn’t remember what happened.

George said he did try to kill himself so he could be with Caylee. But “I guess I didn’t drink enough alcohol, I didn’t take enough pills,” he said.

Cindy Anthony said she last saw Casey before Christmas 2016.

“I’m gonna be very blunt with this,” said George. “I don’t want to see her, I don’t want to talk to her. I’ve always said that I would never talk to my daughter. I actually lost my daughter and my granddaughter in 2008.”

