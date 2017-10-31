I TEAM: home security cameras help family get justice

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - The FOX 8 I TEAM has exclusive video from a crime that led a woman to stand up to a man with a gun, and the video helped lead to an arrest.

It happened near West 31 and Sackett in Cleveland.

Katherine Masterson pulled into her driveway and saw a burglar stealing from her home. She said the man had a gun and threatened her. She yelled to a neighbor and called 9-1-1. The burglar jumped into his car and took off.

The home has security cameras watching. And later, Masterson’s fiancé looked back at the video. He realized the burglar was someone he knew.

Police then tracked down and arrested Steven Simmons.

So Masterson interrupting the burglary, the security cameras capturing key evidence, the neighbor calling 9-1-1, it all came together to take back the streets.

Masterson said, “It was our house. He had no right to be in our house.”

At first, as the burglar sped away, Masterson chased after him. Then she lost him. She realized that may not have been smart, especially after looking back at the video later. She said, “I chased him. I went after him. I know I shouldn’t have done that. When I seen the gun pointed at me twice, that’s when I flipped out. I was like, ‘What was I thinking?’”

Simmons has now been indicted on felony charges.