Fox Recipe Box: Tater Tot Bar

CLEVELAND, Oh — Looking for a fast and fun family meal? Look no further than Chef Sherry Schie’s Tater Tot Bar. Chef Schie showed Fox 8’s Wayne Dawson how a simple bag of tater tots can be transformed into a gourmet feast!
Sherry Schie is the chef and owner of Shy Cellars Restaurant in Strasburg. Click here to see her full menu and learn more about her restaurant.
Tater Tot Bar
Ingredients needed (this is only an example of ingredients! Put out what your family enjoys!!)
- Tater Tots, cooked according to package
- Nacho cheese sauce
- Shredded cheese
- Sliced jalapenos
- Sour cream
- Cooked bacon & chopped
- Grilled or baked chicken
- Cooked ground beef
- Sliced black olives
- Chopped peppers
- Shredded lettuce
- Chopped tomatoes
- Chopped fresh herbs, such as parsley, basil or cilantro
- Black beans, drained
- Caramelized onions
- Crushed Doritos or tortilla chips
- Avocado, chopped
- Mushrooms, cooked or raw
- Broccoli, chopped, cooked or raw
- Cauliflower, chopped, cooked or raw
- Corn, roasted
- Any other veggies or toppings you family enjoys!!
Directions:
- Place all the toppings in bowls (disposable is perfect for quick clean up or plastic containers with lids so you can pop on the lid and put in the fridge quickly!)
- Put cooked tater tots in electric skillet to keep warm. Place all toppings on the table and tell the kido’s to grab a plate (again, disposable for easy clean-up is allowed and encouraged! LOL!) and create their own special dinner!!
- Go be safe and have fun Trick-or-Treating!!!