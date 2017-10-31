Fox Recipe Box: Tater Tot Bar

CLEVELAND, Oh — Looking for a fast and fun family meal? Look no further than Chef Sherry Schie’s Tater Tot Bar. Chef Schie showed Fox 8’s Wayne Dawson how a simple bag of tater tots can be transformed into a gourmet feast!

Sherry Schie is the chef and owner of Shy Cellars Restaurant in Strasburg. Click here to see her full menu and learn more about her restaurant.

Tater Tot Bar

Ingredients needed (this is only an example of ingredients! Put out what your family enjoys!!)

Tater Tots, cooked according to package

Nacho cheese sauce

Shredded cheese

Sliced jalapenos

Sour cream

Cooked bacon & chopped

Grilled or baked chicken

Cooked ground beef

Sliced black olives

Chopped peppers

Shredded lettuce

Chopped tomatoes

Chopped fresh herbs, such as parsley, basil or cilantro

Black beans, drained

Caramelized onions

Crushed Doritos or tortilla chips

Avocado, chopped

Mushrooms, cooked or raw

Broccoli, chopped, cooked or raw

Cauliflower, chopped, cooked or raw

Corn, roasted

Any other veggies or toppings you family enjoys!!

Directions: