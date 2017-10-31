FDA issues warning about black licorice

If you’re a fan of black licorice, less might be more.

The Food and Drug Administration has issued a warning about the potential for danger in eating too much black licorice.

The FDA said for people 40 or older, eating just two ounces of black licorice a day for at least two weeks could land you in the hospital with an irregular heart rhythm or arrhythmia.

Black licorice contains a compound called glycyrrhizin. It can cause potassium levels in the body to fall. That can lead to abnormal heart rhythms, high blood pressure, swelling, lethargy, and congestive heart failure.

Dr. Linda Katz of the FDA said potassium levels are usually restored with no permanent health problems when consumption of black licorice stops.

The FDA offered this advice: