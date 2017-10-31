× Cavs’ Iman Shumpert out with knee soreness

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio– Iman Shumpert will be out five to seven days as he deals with knee soreness.

The Cleveland Cavaliers said the guard experienced soreness in his right knee over the past few days. Tests at Cleveland Clinic Sports Health indicated no structural damage.

Shumpert will go through treatment and rehabilitation. The team will provide an update on his status next week.

The shooting guard has appeared in six games this season. He is averaging 6 points per game.

The Cavs are back in action Wednesday night against the Pacers at Quicken Loans Arena.

