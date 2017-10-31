× Browns miss out on quarterback McCarron due to missed deadline

BEREA, Ohio – If you said the Browns couldn’t lose on the bye week, you’re wrong. They lost twice by the end of Tuesday.

They lost out on quarterback Jimmy Garapolo on Monday night and on Tuesday they lost out on quarterback A.J. McCarron from Cincinnati.

The Browns and Bengals had a proposed trade but, according to an NFL spokesman, the paperwork was not filed by the 4 pm deadline and the transaction was denied.

The proposed compensation for McCarron would have been a second- and third-round pick in 2018, according to multiple reports.

McCarron, taken in the fifth round of the 2014 draft, is in the final season of his rookie contract.