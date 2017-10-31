× Akron Zoo welcomes new Sumatran tiger

AKRON, Ohio– The Akron Zoo welcomed a new tiger earlier this month!

Bandar, a male Sumatran tiger, spent the last month getting acclimated to his new home. He is now on exhibit.

“Bandar is a very laid-back cat and has a curious personality,” said Eric Albers, animal curator at the Akron Zoo, in a news release on Tuesday. “We’re excited to have Bandar here as an ambassador for all Sumatran tigers.”

The new resident was born at the National Zoo on Aug. 5, 2013, but he has an Akron connection. The tiger’s father was born at the Akron Zoo in 2001.

The zoo’s last male tiger, Leonidas, died in August from advanced liver disease.

There are only 400 Sumatran tigers left in the wild, according to the Akron Zoo. The species is critically endangered because of habitat loss from palm oil plantations.

