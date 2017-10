CLEVELAND, Ohio — It’s a windy start to the week and those winds are causing some big waves out on Lake Erie.

Fox 8 News has a live crew at the E. 55th Street Marina.

Waves can be seen crashing against the break wall.

Fox 8 meteorologist Scott Sabol says the winds out of the west are allowing for big waves on the lake.

Those winds are expected to shift out of the southwest later today — and that should calm things down out on the lake.