Troopers find marijuana worth $130,000 during Erie County traffic stop

MILAN, Ohio– Two California men were arrested after troopers discovered more than $130,000 worth of marijuana in their car.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers stopped a Cadillac on Interstate 80 in Erie County at about 11:10 a.m. on Oct. 27. According to the patrol, the car was following too close.

A U.S. Border Patrol drug-sniffing dog alerted authorities to the vehicle so it was searched.

That’s when troopers found 58 pounds of pot, valued at $135,430, the patrol said.

James P. Turner, 26, and Pedro J. Nunez, 24, of Bakersfield, were taken to the Erie County Jail, and charged with possession and trafficking in marijuana. If convicted, they face up to 16 years in prison and a $30,000 fine.