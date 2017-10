Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NASHVILLE-It wasn't your typical marathon. For this race, "dinosaurs" laced up their running shoes in Nashville.

For the second year in a row, people in costumes took part in the 'T-Rex Stampede' in downtown Nashville.

Dozens of people lined up in T-Rex costumes Saturday and crossed the John Seigenthaler pedestrian bridge.

An organizer said the event started as a joke on social media, but it quickly gained the interest of many.

They now hope it becomes an annual tradition.