Son arrested in death of mother to appear in court

STOW, Ohio — A 22-year-old man charged in the stabbing death of his mother will appear in court Monday morning.

Stow police got a 911 call from Jason Reeves on Saturday at around 6:30 p.m. Reeves, who was distraught, told them that he had found his mother, Susan Reeves, 54, dead in her Graham Road apartment and that she had been stabbed while in her bed.

Reeves went on to say that he went to his mother’s apartment when she didn’t show up a family member’s home as expected. His father, Susan Reeves’ ex-husband, and a friend were with him when police arrived at the apartment.

Ohio BCI agents as well as Stow detectives were called to investigate the scene. Reeves was interviewed by police and released.

On Sunday morning, however, Reeves turned himself into police and was charged in the aggravated murder in his mother’s death. He was taken to Summit County jail for a Monday arraignment.

Read more here.

41.159501 -81.440390