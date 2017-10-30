× Solon police investigate attempted enticement of two girls

SOLON, Ohio– The Solon Police Department is investigated an incident of attempted child enticement.

Two girls, ages 12 and 10, were riding their scooters on Ashdown Drive near Popham Place at about 5:15 p.m. on Saturday. Police said a vehicle approached the girls and the passenger asked if they wanted candy.

The pair ignored the man, but the car approached them again. The second time the passenger asked if they wanted an iPhone. The two girls rode away and alerted a parent, who called police.

The vehicle was described as a dark-colored SUV with a chrome strip on the side. Solon police said the description is similar to a vehicle from another incident earlier this year in the Chagrin Highlands development.

Anyone with information should contact Det. Sgt. Jamey Hofmann at 440-337-1466. Police are especially interested if anyone has video of vehicles in the area.