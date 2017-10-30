Post asking people not to shame teen trick-or-treaters goes viral

A post asking people not to shame teens for trick or treating is going viral on social media.

It was posted by Facebook Page Budget101 Oct. 23, and has gotten over 3,400 shares and 4,900 likes.

The post states:

“For those passing out candy this year, can you please take into consideration giving candy to teenagers and not shaming them for trick or treating by saying “aren’t you too old to be doing this?” Just take a second to think…..would you rather them be out drinking and driving putting not only their life in danger but possibly you and/or your child’s life in danger? Or would you rather them be knocking on your door getting candy? 🍫 Just think about that before you turn down candy to one of them. I’d rather see my teen doing this rather than something dangerous. Just because they’re 16 doesn’t mean they don’t deserve to have a little safe, legal fun. Also, size doesn’t always determine mental age or special needs. You may see a teenager, but they may still relate as a younger child! Be kind! Please SHARE This!”

Responses were mixed.

Julianna Shulstad responded: “Don’t care how old you are… if you come to my door in a costume you get candy.”

Diane Thorne went the other way, saying: “

What do you think?