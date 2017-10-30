Ohio State’s pet blood bank revolutionizing pet health care

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio - Blood donation revolutionized health care treatments for humans and it’s now doing the same for our pets.

The Ohio State University Veterinary Medical Center has one of the most unique and advanced Animal Blood Banks in the country.

Fox 8 cameras were granted unlimited access inside the blood bank, which ships products all across the nation.

The lives of countless cats, dogs, farm and zoo animals have been saved.

“One donation can help up to 4 different patients,” said Dr. Cristina Iazbik. “Like if people go to the Red Cross and donate.”

The painless program also benefits the donors in numerous ways, but most importantly it actually improves their quality of life.

