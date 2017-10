Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - On many issues facing our country today, it may truly seem as if we are a nation divided.

In an effort to find some common ground on a number of issues, Fox 8 is launching a new segment called "Come Together."

We select two viewers from our social media posts who are on opposite sides of an issue. They come to our studios to talk it out until a compromise is reached.

The topic being discussed in the video player above: NFL protesters and the national anthem.