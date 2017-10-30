Missing: John Holley

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- FOX 8 is relaunching our missing persons segments with the help of Amanda Berry. We hope the segments will help loved ones reunite with their missing family members.

John Holley, 58, was last seen Oct. 2 in Cleveland.

He is 6'1" tall and weighs about 215 pounds. His right leg was amputated, and he wears a mustache and glasses.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective VanBuren with the Cleveland Police Department at 216-623-5118.

