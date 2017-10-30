Medical examiner IDs man killed in wrong way crash on Interstate 77

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the man killed in a wrong way crash on Interstate 77.

Police say Mark Anthony Sturtevant, 43, of Cleveland, was driving a 2007 Chevrolet Trail Blazer the wrong way when he hit a semi head-on at 3:15 a.m. Sunday.

A portion of the interstate was closed for hours while crews cleaned up nearly 500 gallons of fuel that spilled onto the freeway.

The northbound lanes of I-77 between I-480 and Pershing Avenue were opened around 8 p.m. Sunday.

